Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $133,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

PINS stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

