Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $93,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,059.50 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

