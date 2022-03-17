Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

