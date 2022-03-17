Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.