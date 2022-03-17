Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

