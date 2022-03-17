Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 141.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,059.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.