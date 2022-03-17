Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.78. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,429. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

