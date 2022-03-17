F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 2.8%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 8,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 447,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

FXLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

