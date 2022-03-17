Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after buying an additional 3,263,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.