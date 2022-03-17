Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,154,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Farfetch by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

