Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) versus PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 13.30% 1.94% 0.63% PotlatchDeltic 31.69% 26.86% 16.05%

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmland Partners pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $51.74 million 11.47 $9.99 million ($0.24) -54.17 PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.86 $423.86 million $6.26 8.85

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmland Partners and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Farmland Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

