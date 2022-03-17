Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Update

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 14,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,184. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $328,554,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,098.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 52,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

