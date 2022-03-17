Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £130 ($169.05) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.45) to £125 ($162.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.65 ($164.69).

FERG opened at £108.05 ($140.51) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of £114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

