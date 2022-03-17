Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Lowered to £140

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($169.05) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($131.08) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £109.50 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £126.65 ($164.69).

Shares of FERG opened at £110.40 ($143.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £24.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of £115.07 and a 200 day moving average of £114.05. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

