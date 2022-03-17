Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 1.4%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 310,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 787,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of £75.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

