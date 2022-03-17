Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLMMF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 13,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

