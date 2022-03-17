Financial Analysis: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) versus Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable -2.56% -0.84% -0.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Principal Solar and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $3.43 billion 2.14 $946.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.11, indicating that its stock price is 711% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Principal Solar beats Brookfield Renewable on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

