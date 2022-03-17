Financial Comparison: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ouster and China Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 311.85%.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and China Energy Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 17.80 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.12 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Summary

China Energy Recovery beats Ouster on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

