First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

TSE FR opened at C$17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.96. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,805,567 shares in the company, valued at C$53,468,216.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,821 shares of company stock worth $135,830 and have sold 1,139,100 shares worth $15,258,718.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

