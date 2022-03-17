First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

AG stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

