First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$43.00. The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 30929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

