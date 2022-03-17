First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.68. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 12,510 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

