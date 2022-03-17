First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Shares Up 1.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.64. 17,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 30,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.