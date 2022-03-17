FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FCFS opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

