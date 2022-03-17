Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $8.23 on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,188. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.05.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

