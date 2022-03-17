Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

