Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $5.64 on Top Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00013814 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $144.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.65 or 0.06860391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.09 or 1.00113325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 355,196,665 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

