Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 600 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $14,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00.

Shares of FLYW opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.