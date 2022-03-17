Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.76. Flywire shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 16,670 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,598 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

