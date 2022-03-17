Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 11.4%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 3,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 167,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
