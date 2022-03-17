Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 11.4%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 3,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 167,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.