Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE FOM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,593. The firm has a market cap of C$556.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.