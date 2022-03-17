Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Raised to C$3.65

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of FMCXF remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

