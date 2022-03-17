ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

