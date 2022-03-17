Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FORA opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Forian has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.62.
In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,424 shares of company stock worth $236,972.
About Forian (Get Rating)
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
