Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

