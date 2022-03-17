Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

