Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,210 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

