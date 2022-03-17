Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 20,849,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

