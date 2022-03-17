Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 16,955,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,829,775. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

