Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

