Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 61,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,876. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.