Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,461,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,527,430. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

