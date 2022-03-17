Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $731,844. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDP. TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

