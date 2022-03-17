Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.5%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 44,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,712,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,870 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,137,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.