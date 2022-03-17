Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.60

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Fulham Shore shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 193,605 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10. The stock has a market cap of £95.22 million and a PE ratio of -15.24.

In other news, insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious purchased 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($258,647.59).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

