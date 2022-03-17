FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCEP. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $73,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

