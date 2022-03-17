FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Local Bounti Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Local Bounti in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOCL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LOCL opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

