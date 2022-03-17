Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.
Shares of GMDA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.27.
GMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.
About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
