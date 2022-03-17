GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 117,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,981,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 26.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in GDS by 11.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.