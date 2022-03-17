GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.79 ($48.12).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €38.54 ($42.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.88 and its 200-day moving average is €42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

