Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.32

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.32 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 60.96 ($0.79). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 187,297 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.