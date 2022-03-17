Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.32

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.32 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 60.96 ($0.79). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 187,297 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.
About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)
Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.
